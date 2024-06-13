A defining movie of the 1990s, Trainspotting was set in Edinburgh but almost entirely filmed in Glasgow, like Danny Boyle’s previous film, Shallow Grave. The memorable run along Princes Street set the local context, but the majority of the scenes in the movie were played out here, shot in just seven weeks in the summer of 1995. Locations included Maryhill, Hopehill Road, Buchanan Street and Firhill.
Danny Boyle, Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner, Kevin McKidd, Kelly Macdonald and Robert Carlyle all turned out to launch the movie in Glasgow with a premiere screening at the Odeon cinema on Renfield Street.
Here’s 11 pictures to show why Trainspotting is the best Glasgow movie of the 1990s.
1. Trainspotting in Glasgow
Based on Irvine Welsh’s novel, Trainspotting, the film was an international success, making stars of its young Scottish cast including Ewan McGregor. Almost all the sets for the movie were built on an improvised soundstage at an old factory in Dennistoun but you can spot the city in many of the film’s most important scenes. Photo: John Irving on Flickr
2. Dumbarton Road
The video shop visited by Tommy and Lizzy in the film was at 312 Dumbarton Road in Partick. | Trainspotting
3. Buchanan Street
A pivotal scene set in a London hotel room was filmed in the George Hotel on Buchanan Street, the site has since been redeveloped for retail across from Buchanan Galleries. | Trainspotting
4. Partick
Volcano was demolished to make way for student flats, in the 1990s it was one of the most popular local nightclubs in Glasgow. | Trainspotting
