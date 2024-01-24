Glasgow in the sixties: 9 of the best Glasgow bands and musicians of the 1960s

The sixties were a defining era for the world with Glasgow having a vibrant music scene with some huge names emerging from the city during that time. A 15-year-old Marie Lawrie from Dennistoun had chart success for the first time as the times were a changin' as the revival of British folk music got underway and Glasgow artists became inspired.
Jimi Hendrix arrived in Glasgow in 1967 to play Green's Playhouse with him also checking in at Glasgow's More's Hotel, The Rolling Stones cut the ribbon at McCormack's new shop on Bath Street, The Beatles rocked the Odeon on Renfield Street and Bob Dylan arrived in Glasgow for the first time in 1966.
Here is a look back at some of the best bands and musicians to come out of Glasgow during the era.
1. Lulu and the Lovers
Lulu shot to fame during the 1960s when she was only fifteen after her version of the Isley Brothers' "Shout" peaked at number 7 in the UK charts. What followed was a string of hits throughout the decade as appearances on television.
2. Marmalade
Marmalade are a pop rock band originating from the East End of Glasgow, originally formed in 1961 as The Gaylords. Their greatest chart success was between 1968 and 1972, placing ten songs on the UK Singles Chart, and many overseas territories, including international hits "Reflections of My Life", which reached No. 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart and No. 3 on the UK chart in January 1970, and "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da", which topped the UK chart in January 1969, the group becoming the first-ever Scottish artist to top that chart.
3. Donovan
Maryhill born Donovan emerged from the British folk scene in 1965, and subsequently scored multiple international hit singles and albums during the late 1960s.
4. The Beatstalkers
The Beatstalkers were formed in Glasgow in the early 1960s and were sometimes billed as 'the Scottish Beatles' because of the hoards of screaming girls that would attend their concerts. The band even had a huge concert in George Square in the summer of 1965 which became known as the nation's first-ever 'beat riot' as thousands of teenagers turned up for the gig.