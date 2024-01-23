Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual survey asks city-dwellers around the world to explain what it’s like to live, work and play in different destinations right now. Time Out explain: "As in previous years, the basis of the ranking remains our global survey of the people who know their city best: the locals. Working with research company Potentia Insight, we surveyed thousands of city-dwellers about the quality and affordability of food, culture and nightlife in their city.

"We also asked locals how their city makes them feel: are they happy there? Is it a beautiful place? Is it easy to make social connections? Their thousands of responses gave us a unique insight into the reality of living in the world’s greatest cities right now." 100 Time Out travel writers were also asked for their take on which cities are particularly exciting places to visit right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow was given a 92 percent food quality score and happiness rating placing the city in 30th place on the list, ahead of destinations including Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, San Francisco, Barcelona and Seoul.

Pappardelle with slow cooked beef ragu at Sugo

New York was named the best city in the world to visit, followed by Cape Town, Berlin, London and Madrid. Mexico City, Liverpool, Tokyo, Rome and Porto complete the top ten. You can re

Time Out says in its profile of the city: "Plenty of cities boast world-class food, beautiful scenery and popping nightlife. Only one is full of Glaswegians. Glasgow’s identity and sense of community are infused into its soul, and spare no newcomer. Expect to be welcomed with open (albeit playfully mocking) arms as you explore a world of unique museums, indie bookshops, and £1 shots. You heard that right: your wallet will escape Glasgow unscathed, with restaurants like Sugo and Topolobamba offering cheap but delicious grub, and in a place that was recently named the best UK city break for architecture, simply walking around becomes an event in itself.

"Plus, culture is taken seriously. It’s no surprise Glasgow has produced most of Scotland’s best bands and actors, considering the city’s thriving live music scene and the enduring appeal of the near century-old Glasgow Film Theatre. Whoever you are, Glasgow awaits with great patter and a cool pint of Tennent’s."