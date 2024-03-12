The state-of-the-art facility, which is the first of its kind in Scotland, has been delivered through a £1.1million outlay. It comes as part of a wider programme of works by Laings, which includes the design and fit out of a new, multi-floor flagship store due to open later this year and full refurbishment of its head office, located within Rowan House in Glasgow city centre.

The new 1500sqft site includes a private reception area and cutting-edge workshop. It will provide clients with a purpose built destination for all timepiece servicing, including luxury watches like Rolex, Patek Philippe, TAG Heuer and Longines.

Serena Gough, Services Director at Laings leads eleven watchmakers, three technicians, three polishers and a final quality control technician. The team is responsible for carrying out complete servicing, maintenance services, refurbishment and adjustments to the high quality watches Laings works with.

Included in these roles are opportunities for apprentice watchmakers and trainees within the world of watchmaking. Laings has hired four people completely new to the field – one of whom is currently studying at the highly prestigious British School of Watchmaking, which is helping to train the next generation of watchmakers.

The teams’ combined expertise will ensure that each watch that passes through the centre will be serviced to exemplary standards and with the greatest care. The centre itself partners modern, high-tech machinery with traditional tools, which marry generations of age old skills with the support of modern precision.

Stuart McDowell, Managing Director of Laings, said: “This is a truly pivotal time for us as a business. The launch of our pioneering UK service centre marks the latest step in a proud journey of delivering the highest levels of skilled craftsmanship and underpins our drive for excellence in client servicing and care across our operations.

“It is a reflection of our continued commitment to invest in our people, to breathing new life into the ancient craft of horology and to securing its future for generations to come.”

In 2023, Laings opened a Rolex Authorised Service Centre in Cardiff, bringing an exclusive new offering to clients in Wales and providing clients with a unique personalised service, set to a standard recognised by Rolex.

Serena Gough added: “When Laings was founded in 1840, it was a company based on the skills of clockmaking, watchmaking and goldsmithing. In the present day, we are continuing to invest in the skills, talent, passions and expertise that shape those crafts, housed within a collaborative and innovative environment.

“Aside from being the largest service centre owned by an independent jeweller in the UK and the first in Scotland, it is a privilege to work alongside our incredibly talented team, who are all focused on delivering excellence in both the work that they do and the precious timepieces that they are preserving.”

The UK service centre can service up to 10 timepieces at any one time and expects to carry out more than 2000 in its first year of operation.