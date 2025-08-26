McDonald's Glasgow: 15 McDonald's in Glasgow definitively ranked by customer reviews

If you’re looking to get your Big Mac or Chicken Select fix, then it is unlikely that you’re more than a stones throw from a McDonald’s somewhere in Glasgow. It is arguably the nation’s favourite fast food spot and customers flock to the burger joint in their droves.

But it can be difficult to know which McDonald’s reigns supreme in Glasgow, so we’ve taken a look at customer reviews on TripAdvisor and ranked them definitively.

Keep reading to find out which is the best, and which is the worst, McDonald’s in Glasgow according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1 . St Enoch Centre - 3.1 The St Enoch Centre McDonald's was rated 3.1 on TripAdvisor Photo: Contributed

2 . Trongate - 2.9 stars The Trongate McDonald's was rated 2.9 on TripAdvisor | Contributed

3 . Sauchiehall Street - 2.8 stars The Sauchiehall Street McDonald's was rated 2.8 on TripAdvisor | Contributed