Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma Jordan is a care worker with national children’s charity Kibble and her six-year-old son Murray lives with quadriplegic cerebral palsy and uncontrolled epilepsy after surviving a stroke just 12 hours after his birth.

Emma and Murray’s dad, Peter, had identified back in 2021 that they needed to raise £30,000 for a new bedroom and wet room on the ground floor of the family home to provide essential care for Murray.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray’s bedroom is currently on the second floor of the home, meaning he has to be physically carried up and down stairs throughout the day. With Murray having up to 30 seizures a day, this carries an incredible amount of risk and the family were told they would need to move to a home more suitable, upheaving them from the family home they love and share with their other two children Fraser and Sophia.

Mum Emma said: “As Murray’s parents, we felt that we should be able to pay for the changes we needed within the home and we couldn’t bring ourselves to ask for help. But, after two years, we realised it just wasn’t possible and we started to mention to people around us about the fundraising needed.

"The young people at Kibble really rallied around and started to come up with ideas including a superhero walk and a donation bucket but when I reached out to the senior team for approval, they came back to say that they would actually help to go further.”

Kibble decided to host a charity ball at St Mirren Football Club and reached out to all of its suppliers for support in attending the event, providing raffle prizes and promoting the fundraising initiative to help the family raise the funds needed. However, whilst speaking to its suppliers, construction company Cleland Joiners & Builders made an offer to do the full build extension of the home for free, and SGS Landscapes agreed to refresh the garden at the family home to make it more accessible for Murray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kibble Group had already committed to matching up to £15,000 of money raised and will continue to do so. Additionally, Kibble is working with its suppliers to support Emma and the family as they transform the home and help Murray settle into his new room.

The move means that the family can continue to provide the care that Murray needs within the family home and, with his bedroom and wet room now downstairs, they will no longer need to physically carry him up and down the stairs every day. Murray will also now have access to the garden which he loves, with increased safety in his day-to-day routine.

Emma said: “I cannot begin to put into words how thankful we are. We’ve had to fight for every single bit of help we’ve been given to support Murray so this is absolutely incredible and it really is life changing for our family. Without this support, we had been told we’d have to move house which was heartbreaking for us – we have three young children who have grown up here. I just keeping asking why people are helping. I can’t believe it."

Chief Executive at Kibble, Jim Gillespie said: “Murray’s story is one that touches the hearts of everyone and anyone who hears it, and Emma has such a strong relationship with the young people she supports at Kibble, that they’ve rallied round her and Murray since day one.