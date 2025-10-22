The Necropolis is one of the city’s great green spaces but it is much more than just a place to stretch your legs. Purchased by the city’s merchants in 1650 as a dual purpose cemetery and private park, it is a distillation of Glasgow’s social history.

It has evolved along with the city from an escape for rich merchants from the city’s booming population to a place that memorialises the people that have inhabited Glasgow over the last two hundred years.

Annette Mullen is chair of the Friends of Glasgow Necropolis. For the last 20 years, she has worked alongside her fellow volunteers to ensure that the story of the place that her mother brought her to as a child is passed on.

“I have been coming to the Necropolis since I was a wee girl. I lived a stone's throw from here and my mum, who will be 96 next month, used to bring me here and tell me the stories,” Annette explains. “Then just about 20 years ago I came on a tour. The park rangers of Glasgow were doing a tour and they told me this organisation was starting up called the Friends of Glasgow Necropolis, that wanted to fight for the conservation, restoration and education of the Glasgow Necropolis, which was in danger of falling into the wrong hands.”

It is home to countless incredible examples of sculpture. | Callum McCormack

Annette’s journey now sees her take on the role of chair while still giving tours to those eager to learn about the history of the 37 acre site in the East End. Here she is able to impart the stories of those Glaswegians who are interred there - whether well known or not.

The Necropolis tells the story from its first burial, Joseph Levy in 1832 to those subsequent burials and memorials - including the industrialists and merchants who put Glasgow firmly on the map during the intervening years.

“One in five ships that were ever built were built in Glasgow. That’s how important this city was. Up the top of the hill every shipbuilder that you could have named is buried here,” Annette said.

Levy’s burial was important not just as the first in the history of the Necropolis, but because he was Jewish - marking the cemetery as a non-denominational burial site.

Some of those buried in the Necropolis are less known than others. There are around 22,500 unmarked graves in the Necropolis - something the Friends of Glasgow Necropolis are actively in the process of changing. Wildflowers have been planted to mark an area containing the remains of 8,000 and another site is estimated to contain thousands more - wildflowers now mark that site too and there are plans to erect plaques.

The Friends of Glasgow Necropolis was founded in 2005 and runs popular tours of the Necropolis | Callum McCormack

“I think that’s one of the common misconceptions of the Necropolis. People see the big mausoleums up the top and think it's only the cemetery of the merchants, but it's so much more than that,” Annette said.

What is equally as remarkable are the stories about the great Glaswegian women who are buried there. Women like Isabella Ure Elder who was responsible for the education and health of women and children in the city through Queen Margaret College and health visitors in Glasgow. Or Katherine Edith McCall Anderson who was awarded the double Royal Red Cross Bar for her work during the First World War. She learnt Hindustani to benefit the Indian soldiers she was treating at the Lady Hardinge Hospital.

So many of these women had their lives and their stories reduced to just two words: “his wife” or “his daughter”.

There are so many stories that live within the grounds, The Friends of Glasgow Necropolis are doing their best to tell them. They continue through their tours to highlight stories like that of those killed fighting the Cheapside Street fire of March 1960 and those killed in the Kilbirnie Street fire of August 1972.

These days the park sees only the rarest of burials. It is well used by everything from joggers to dog walkers to film crews. At the heart of it though are the volunteers who take care of its grounds and raise the funds to maintain it.

There are challenges for the group, however. Funding cuts mean that the Necropolis can sometimes suffer from anti-social behaviour. Unlocked gates at night mean that volunteers are often tasked with cleaning up the debris of the night before. But Annette is hopeful for the future.

“We just wish we could get the gates closed, but we will win. We’ve fought it for 20 years.”