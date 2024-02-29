Watch more of our videos on Shots!

GlasgowWorld brings you stories and videos from people and places every day, connecting local communities and celebrating the city. This spring, we will introduce new neighbourhood guide magazines that will allow us to take a closer look at what's happening across the city.

Next month our writers will be gathering profiles and interviewing local businesses for our first local guide to Partick and the West End. We print our neighbourhood guide in April before moving on to Shawlands and the Southside, then Dennistoun and the East End.

The compact glossy magazine guides will be delivered to more that 25,000 households in the neighbourhood, telling the story of the local area, introducing independent businesses and picking out the best of local food and drink.

GlasgowWorld, the UK's fastest growing local news website, will publish a snapshot of life in Partick right now, with more stories featuring in video, online and in partnership with our sister publication The Scotsman.