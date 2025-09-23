We’ve taken a look at some of the best green spaces in Glasgow and where you can grab a tea or coffee , in or nearby. From brilliant brunch spots to master roasters, these coffee spots are top quality.

With autumn now upon us, it’s definitely time to grab a coffee and head for a wander through one of the city’s many great parks - Kelvingrove Park in the West End, Glasgow Green in the East or Pollok Country Park in the Southside. Whichever you chose, you’ll find a brilliant grean space with plenty to see and do.