Glasgow Parks: 6 great Glasgow coffee shops near the city's parks to visit this Autumn

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 22:18 BST

Glasgow has so many great green spaces, and what better way to enjoy them than with coffee.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best green spaces in Glasgow and where you can grab a tea or coffee, in or nearby. From brilliant brunch spots to master roasters, these coffee spots are top quality.

With autumn now upon us, it’s definitely time to grab a coffee and head for a wander through one of the city’s many great parks - Kelvingrove Park in the West End, Glasgow Green in the East or Pollok Country Park in the Southside. Whichever you chose, you’ll find a brilliant grean space with plenty to see and do.

1. Pollok Country Park

2. Kelvingrove Park

3. Queens Park

4. Alexandra Park

