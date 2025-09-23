We’ve taken a look at some of the best green spaces in Glasgow and where you can grab a tea or coffee, in or nearby. From brilliant brunch spots to master roasters, these coffee spots are top quality.
With autumn now upon us, it’s definitely time to grab a coffee and head for a wander through one of the city’s many great parks - Kelvingrove Park in the West End, Glasgow Green in the East or Pollok Country Park in the Southside. Whichever you chose, you’ll find a brilliant grean space with plenty to see and do.
Keep reading for 6 great Glasgow coffee shops near the city's parks to visit this Autumn
1. Pollok Country Park
Pollok Country Park and nearby Toro are a great match. Grab a coffee and then walk around the city's largest green space. Toro - 1484 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G43 1RN | Canva
2. Kelvingrove Park
Kelvingrove Park has some great walks alongside its namesake river. Pop into Ronzio for a coffee or some food before continuing your adventure into the gallery and museum. Ronzio, 1361 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8AF | Canva
3. Queens Park
There's so much to see in Queens Park including the apple orchard and poetry rose garden. Short Long Black is consistently recommended as a coffee stop if you're in the area. 501 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 8RL | Canva
4. Alexandra Park
Dennistoun is filled with great coffee and food spots, but our favourite is Mesa. If you're heading to Alexandra Park, a visit to Mesa is a must. 567 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1PY | Canva