Grado will star in the new panto this year at the Pavilion amongst other well-known Glaswegian celebs

As we look forward to the Christmas season, The Pavilion Theatre in collaboration with Imagine have shared an exclusive first look at enchanting new cast images and costumes from this year’s Pavilion pantomime, Beauty & the Beastie.

The newly released images highlight both returning cast members as well as a couple of new faces. The Pavilion’s favourite Liam Dolan is featured as the daft Hector Drumchapel and Scott Fletcher as the arrogant Prince Lorenzo.

The irreplaceable Grado & Stephen Purdon will don matching top hats as hilarious double act Hammie & Tammie. A suitably evil-looking Jack Jester will take on the villainous Benedict Bridie, while Valissa Scott & Jennifer Neil star as Fairy Fiona and Belle respectively.

John Young - www.YoungMedia.co.uk

Looking fittingly fabulous in all-out tartan, Craig Glover will appear as Dame Dolly Drumchapel and Nikki Auld as the knowledgeable Professor Porridge.

The show is set to captivate audiences from 28 November 2024 until 12 January 2025, and will be filled with laughter, songs that will get your toes tapping and the usual Pavilion hilarity!