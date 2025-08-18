Glasgow Pubs: 16 quirky and unusually named Glasgow pubs you must visit

The Red Lion is Britain ’s most common pub name, but Glasgow is filled with plenty of pubs that buck that trend. The ever inventive pub name game brings some real humour and colour to the city and its hospitality sector.

We took a look at some of the best pub names in Glasgow and tried our best to work out why they were called what they are. However, some of these pubs have such quirky names that it is hard to tell exactly why they picked up the name that they did.