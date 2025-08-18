Glasgow Pubs: 16 quirky and unusually named Glasgow pubs you must visit

The Red Lion is Britain’s most common pub name, but Glasgow is filled with plenty of pubs that buck that trend. The ever inventive pub name game brings some real humour and colour to the city and its hospitality sector.
We took a look at some of the best pub names in Glasgow and tried our best to work out why they were called what they are. However, some of these pubs have such quirky names that it is hard to tell exactly why they picked up the name that they did.
Keep reading for 16 Glasgow pubs and their quirky and unusual names.
1. Rufus T Firefly
Named after Groucho Marx's character in 1933 classic film Duck Soup. 207 Hope St, Glasgow G2 2UW | Contributed
2. Curler's Rest
Curlers Rest gets its name from its proximity to the large pond that Partick Curling Club used in the 19th century. 256-260 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8SH | Supplied
3. Babbity Bowster
You’ll be met with warm hospitality at this Merchant City establishment. Head here on a Saturday afternoon for their brilliant folk sessions. 16-18 Blackfriars St, Glasgow G1 1PE. | Supplied
4. Alpen Lodge
You might think you're in a Swiss ski resort with this spot, but it's actually a really cosy Glasgow pub. 25A Hope St, Glasgow G2 6AB | Alpen Lodge