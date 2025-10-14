It’s great picking up a coffee for your walk around one of the city’s many green spaces, but nothing beats finishing it off with a pint.
With that in mind we’ve taken a look at some of the city’s great parks and picked the pubs near them that will offer you a warm welcome and a cold pint.
Keep reading to find 6 great pubs near the city’s parks to visit after an autumn walk.
1. Sweeney’s On The Park
If you are out for a walk in Queen's Park and looking for a cosy drink, head to Sweeney’s On The Park - be sure to sample their Guinness. This great pubs looks right on to the park. 962 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Sweeney’s On The Park
2. Scotia Bar
The Scotia Bar on Stockwell Street has been a haunt for Glaswegians since 1792. This cosy stop is just 5 minutes from the west end of Glasgow Green. Stockwell St, Glasgow G1 4LW | Scotia Bar
3. Ben Nevis
This Finnieston spot is a top cosy stop if you're finishing up a walk in Kelvingrove Park. It could just fuel you up for a Finnieston pub crawl. 1147 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB | Glasgow Life
4. The Parkway
The Parkway in Cardonald is a great spot to stop in if you've been in Bellahouston Park. 1593 Paisley Rd W, Glasgow G52 3QX. | The Parkway