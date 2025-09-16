Our guide to some of the more unusual and quirky sights Glasgow attractions in September.

Glasgow has a wealth of well-known tourist attractions in the city - inluding Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art. However, it also has it’s fair share of strange, quirky and unusual attractions for people to visit.

From the bones of saints to almost forgotten football stadiums, there are stories around every corner in the city. The mythology and legend behind these Glasgow attractions are a testement to how interesting this city really is.

Take a look below at our guide to the 22 best quirky and unsual things to see and do in Glasgow and let us know your favourite quirky Glasgow attraction.

1 . Provand's Lordship Provand's Lordship, the oldest house in Glasgow, reopened earlier this year after a £1.6 million repair and improvement programme. Provand’s Lordship was built in 1471. It is one of only four surviving medieval buildings in Glasgow. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

2 . St Valentine’s Bones In a rather unassuming church in the Gorbals, the final resting place of St Valentine’s Bones can be found. The story behind how the bones got to the Gorbals church is just as interesting, after they sat there in anonymity for a century. You can find them at the The Franciscan Friary. | Contributed

3 . Govan Stones The Govan Stones are one of our favourite Glasgow hidden gem attractions. You can find them at the Govan Old Parish Church. The stones are around 1500-years-old. | Govan Stones

4 . Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre Sharmanka is one of the city's more unique attractions - shows put on using an extensive collection of kinetic (moving) sculptures assembled from found objects, beautiful scrap and exquisitely hand carved characters. | Contributed