Rail fares will be slashed in September when ScotRail ends peak rail fares. The move is the first of its kind in the UK and will save some rail users almost 50% on some routes. The policy was announced in May and will take effect from 1 September.

It means that customers will pay the same fare no matter what time they travel, or the day of the week - and aims to make train fares simpler, more flexible, and provide better value for money for rail users. A further aim of the change is to get more people to leave the car at home and travel by rail instead.

Fiona Hyslop MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said that the move shows committment towards “sustainable public transport, protecting the climate, and saving people money.”

She said:“Public ownership has created the opportunity to deliver a railway which is run for the benefit of the nation. ScotRail is one of the fastest growing operators, with one of the best passenger satisfaction rates and we are building even further on this success by removing peak fares for good.

“We want more people to choose to travel by public transport for work, study and leisure but we know that many are still struggling with cost-of-living pressures. By removing peak fares, we are making ticketing more simple and more straightforward while at the same time supporting a shift towards sustainable public transport, protecting the climate, and saving people money.”

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail Managing Director, said: “This is fantastic news, not only for our existing customers, but for everyone across the country considering rail travel for their commute or leisure journeys.

“Travelling by train remains one of the most convenient ways to get around, and with simpler, more affordable fares, we hope to see many more people choose ScotRail.”

With the move on the horizon, we’ve taken a look at eight great day or weekend trips to take by rail. These trips are about more than just the destination, but also the journey. Travelling on the Highland Line will see you take in magnificent views of Rannoch and travel across the Glenfinnan Viaduct – used in the Harry Potter films for the Hogwarts Express.

It is an excellent way of seeing Scotland in all its splendour - here are 8 trips to take from Glasgow by rail.

1 . Linlithgow Linlithgow is a historic town in West Lothian, you can visit the Palace and Loch - or find a town filled with independent shops. 28 minutes from Glasgow Queen Street. | Visit Scotland

2 . Bridge of Orchy Bridge of Orchy is a great point to jump on the 96 mi (154 km) West Highland Way. If you'd rather climb a hill nearby prominent peaks include the munros Beinn Dorain and Beinn an Dòthaidh. The River Orchy is one of the finest white-water rivers in the United Kingdom. Bridge of Orchy is 2h 21m from Glasgow Queen Street. Photo: www.booking.com

3 . Fort William Fort William may be best known as the home to Ben Nevis, but if that feels beyond you, there's still plenty of great pubs to explore and beautiful scenery to check out. 3 hr 47 min from Glasgow Queen Street. | Katharine Hay

4 . Ardlui You can jump on the Ardlui to Ardleish ferry at the Ardlui Marina. It's a great way to get out on Loch Lomond, and another great spot to start the West Highland Way. 1 hr 27 min from Glasgow Queen Street. Photo: Creative Commons/Rosser1954