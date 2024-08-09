Glasgow shopping centre celebrates Olympic first with breakdancing performances

Imagine Images

Ahead of the Olympic breaking competition today, Silverburn guests were treated to a live DJ set and spectacular breakdancing performances by a group of Glasgow-based dancers.

Throughout the performances in the main mall, visitors had the chance to get involved in the performance by participating in workshops, learning classic breakdancing moves and hearing about the history of the sport.

The performers included both professional and student dancers, some of whom have featured in Britian’s Got Talent, competed in Red Bull contests and performed at UEFA Cup Finals. The team was recruited by Rudy Mbunzama, a prominent figure in the Glasgow street and breakdancing scene.

Rudy runs a social enterprise called Tempo Community CIC in Glasgow which hosts events and delivers projects across the city to engage and inspire young people through dance.

The Paris 2024 Olympics, which started in July, is the first in the tournament’s history to welcome breaking to its adult competition - breaking was included in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Airies.

The Olympics breaking competition takes place this weekend, with the women’s battle taking place on today (9 August) and the men’s on tomorrow (10 August).

Each competition will see 16 B-Boys and B-Girls battle it out in groups, starting with a round-robin phase, progressing to knock out stages and culminating in final battles for the Olympic medals.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “The Olympics is a historic tournament and this year’s competition is made even more exciting with the introduction of a brand-new sport.

“At Silverburn, we’re always looking to showcase the best of Glasgow’s talent and to entertain our guests with unique experiences.”

Rudy Mbunzama said: “The inclusion of breaking in the Olympics is such an incredible milestone for the breakdancing community.

“The sport originated from the Bronx in New York in the 1970s and has grown in popularity across the world since then, so to be recognised as an Olympic sport in the iconic urban venue of La Concorde is really special.

“We have loved celebrating this with Silverburn and bringing the magic and joy that breakdancing gives to their guests.”