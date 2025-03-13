The rise in social gaming destinations in recent years has been unprecedented, it goes well beyond having a pint while you’re at the bowling alley. Nowadays, you can expect anything from axe throwing to shuffleboard, darts to karaoke pods.

These bars are revolutionising socialising in a way that is totally different to anything else in the city. They take the focus off of alcohol being at the epicentre of meeting up with your friends and puts it back on playing games.

Take a look at 6 of the best social gaming destinations in the city.

1 . Flight Club Flight Club has been popular since first opening in October 2023. You can challenge your friends to a game of darts and some drinks at this social darts destination. 32 North Frederick Street, Glasgow G1 2BS | Flight Club

2 . Boom Battle Bar Boom Battle Bar is great if you want to try a load of different games. It offers up darts, axe throwing and shuffleboard among plenty of more options. Try their great selection of cocktails and tasty food as well. St. Enoch Shopping Centre, Glasgow G1 4BW | Boom Battle Bar/Facebook

3 . NQ64 NQ64 is a brilliant way to re-visit some of the games from your youth. Whether it's Crazy Taxi or Street Fighter, NQ64 has all the classic games you knew and loved. Couple that up with tasty cocktails and it's a winner for us. 11 Bell St, Glasgow G1 1NU | Contributed