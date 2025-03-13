Glasgow Social Gaming Destinations: 6 of the best social gaming destinations in the city

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 13th Mar 2025, 04:50 BST

Social gaming bars - such as darts and axe throwing are becoming more and more popular, here are six of the best.

The rise in social gaming destinations in recent years has been unprecedented, it goes well beyond having a pint while you’re at the bowling alley. Nowadays, you can expect anything from axe throwing to shuffleboard, darts to karaoke pods.

These bars are revolutionising socialising in a way that is totally different to anything else in the city. They take the focus off of alcohol being at the epicentre of meeting up with your friends and puts it back on playing games.

Take a look at 6 of the best social gaming destinations in the city.

Flight Club has been popular since first opening in October 2023. You can challenge your friends to a game of darts and some drinks at this social darts destination. 32 North Frederick Street, Glasgow G1 2BS

1. Flight Club

Flight Club has been popular since first opening in October 2023. You can challenge your friends to a game of darts and some drinks at this social darts destination. 32 North Frederick Street, Glasgow G1 2BS | Flight Club

Boom Battle Bar is great if you want to try a load of different games. It offers up darts, axe throwing and shuffleboard among plenty of more options. Try their great selection of cocktails and tasty food as well. St. Enoch Shopping Centre, Glasgow G1 4BW

2. Boom Battle Bar

Boom Battle Bar is great if you want to try a load of different games. It offers up darts, axe throwing and shuffleboard among plenty of more options. Try their great selection of cocktails and tasty food as well. St. Enoch Shopping Centre, Glasgow G1 4BW | Boom Battle Bar/Facebook

NQ64 is a brilliant way to re-visit some of the games from your youth. Whether it's Crazy Taxi or Street Fighter, NQ64 has all the classic games you knew and loved. Couple that up with tasty cocktails and it's a winner for us. 11 Bell St, Glasgow G1 1NU

3. NQ64

NQ64 is a brilliant way to re-visit some of the games from your youth. Whether it's Crazy Taxi or Street Fighter, NQ64 has all the classic games you knew and loved. Couple that up with tasty cocktails and it's a winner for us. 11 Bell St, Glasgow G1 1NU | Contributed

There are plenty of immersive experiences at this bowling alley in St Enoch's. If that's not enough you can also play crazy golf or book yourself into a karaoke pods. 55 St Enoch Sq, Glasgow G1 4BW

4. Level X

There are plenty of immersive experiences at this bowling alley in St Enoch's. If that's not enough you can also play crazy golf or book yourself into a karaoke pods. 55 St Enoch Sq, Glasgow G1 4BW | Level X/Facebook

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DestinationsBarsBowling alleyDartsAlcohol
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice