There are a whole host of clubs and sports taking place in Glasgow. It is a city built on sport and the enthusiasm for sport is obvious, be it football or something more unique like roller derby.

We’ve taken a look at some old favourites and some quirky clubs to try and find something for everyone.

Keep reading for our look at eight ways to get fit and active in Glasgow, including some that might surprise you.

1 . Parkrun Parkrun is a fun and community-led way of taking part in running, jogging or walking. Each event is a 5km route around a green space in the city, with seven Parkrun's around Glasgow. They take place at 9.30am every Saturday morning. Photo: run

2 . Glasgow Roller Derby Roller derby is a fairly unique sport. It takes place on Thursdays from 6-8pm at the Park Villa Community Sports Hub, 337 Langlands Rd, Glasgow G51 4AW. It really has to be seen to be believed! Photo: Ezra Shaw

3 . Golf Glasgow has a number of courses dotted around the city. There's nothing better than knocking a ball around 18-holes in the sunshine and it's a great way of getting moving. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

4 . Kabaddi Kabaddi is a game dating back around 5,000 years and Kabaddi Scotland has brought it to Glasgow. They offer introductory training at various points throughout the year. Photo: Rahul Das, from World Kabaddi