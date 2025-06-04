The Glasgow artist creating public art with a sense of humour across the city

Street art has a long and interesting history in Glasgow - artists such as Rogue One have seen their work and the city gain recognition across the globe. Now there is a new artist making Glasgow a more interesting place, one unexpected artwork at a time.

Work by artist Sign Of Humour has popped up across the city in recent months - including, as the name might suggest, works with comic sensibilities, like an improvised banana on railings at Park Drive and signs restricting the unloading of elephants.

The work has caught the imagination of Glaswegians and others, with new pieces documented on social media. According to the artist, who operates anonymously under the Sign Of Humour moniker, the reaction to the art has been positive. They said: “Generally, it's been pretty positive. Glasgow has quite a long history of street art in many different forms, and in not taking things too seriously, so many people appreciate it when they come across things which are a bit out of the ordinary.”