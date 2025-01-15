Glasgow Student Guide 2025: 8 of the best late-night pubs, bars and clubs for students in Glasgow

These are some of the best students venues in Glasgow that stay open late on weekends and mid-week

Eating, drinking and partying in the early hours of the morning is a long-time hobby of Glasgow’s student community.

The city is well-known for its nightlife, but finding the right place for a pint or bite to eat after 11pm can be challenging for new students.

While many restaurants shut around 8pm and final drinks orders are often taken as early as 11pm at the city’s bars, we have compiled this list of some of the best late-night pubs, bars and clubs in Glasgow.

1. The Ark - 1am

The Ark offers an excellent beer garden, and is the self-proclaimed "best student pub in Glasgow", conveniently located a stone's throw from the University of Strathclyde. Should it be sunny, it has one of the biggest beer gardens in the city centre.

2. Bamboo - 4am

Nightclub Bamboo has always been a staple destination for students in Glasgow – and now has a license to stay open until 4am. It plays a range of music, from R&B to indie.

3. The Howlin' Wolf - 12am / 1am

Howlin' Wolf serves up food until 2am, making it the latest sit-down food service we could find in Glasgow. Couple that with some low lighting and live blues – it's a great time all-round.

4. Walkabout - 12am / 1am

Walkabout is a great affordable option for Glasgow students, with £2.50 pints during the week. It also serves pub grub right up until 9pm.

