We've taken a look back through the archive at the changing face of Glasgow's Subway stations with some having changed significantly.

Generations of Glaswegians have passed through the doors of these stations or simply passed by while commuting on the underground.

Features of some look familiar while others have been completely transformed and look very different to what they once were.

Take a drip down memory lane on Glasgow's clockwork orange with a collection of images depicting some familiar stations on the double-track circular line.

1 . Buchanan Street The former entrance to Buchanan Street subway station.

2 . St Enoch Glaswegians heading to join the queue at St Enoch subway station.

3 . Shields Road A look inside Shields Road station with the sun shining through the skylight.

4 . West Street On the platform at West Street Subway station in 1966.