Glasgow Subway back in time: The changing face of Glasgow's Subway stations in 12 pictures
Here is a look at Glasgow's Subway stations from days gone by
We've taken a look back through the archive at the changing face of Glasgow's Subway stations with some having changed significantly.
Generations of Glaswegians have passed through the doors of these stations or simply passed by while commuting on the underground.
Features of some look familiar while others have been completely transformed and look very different to what they once were.
Take a drip down memory lane on Glasgow's clockwork orange with a collection of images depicting some familiar stations on the double-track circular line.