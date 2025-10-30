Halloween is just around the corner and Glaswegian children will be looking forward to guising like the generations before them. Their parents and grandparents will no doubt be reminiscing about their hauls of years gone by.

We took a look back at some of the great sweeties that Glaswegians have enjoyed over the years and picked out 20 of the best and most loved sweets.

It’s no wonder that a city with such a great heritage for sweetie shops like Glickman’s has such an affinity for the sweeter things in life.

Keep reading to seee the 20 sweets that made our best of list.

1 . Taz Bar Relaunched as caramel freddo’s in the 90’s - they’re somehow still not the same as the old Taz bars - if you’re halloween haul was missing these delicious wee chocolate numbers, regardless of how much other sweeties you blagged, you’d feel a severe twinge of disappointment. | Cadbury’s

2 . Wham bar A stone-cold-classic amongst 80s kids. Garish pop art packaging, massive tongue tingling flavour - the Wham bar was as iconic a sweet as you could buy. Photo: Third Party

3 . Highland Toffee bar Highland Toffee Bars were the bane of Glasgow dentists but they were always a welcome find for local kids. Photo: Third Party

4 . Chomp The Chomp bar, was in our opinion, always undervalued in the Halloween basket. | Contributed