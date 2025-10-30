Old and new buildings on St Vincent Street in Glasgow

Glasgow Sweets: 20 old-school classic sweeties Glaswegians loved to find in their bags on Halloween

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 30th Oct 2025, 04:50 GMT

Glaswegians love their sweets and they’re more than happy to induldge around Halloween time - here are 20 favourites.

Halloween is just around the corner and Glaswegian children will be looking forward to guising like the generations before them. Their parents and grandparents will no doubt be reminiscing about their hauls of years gone by.

We took a look back at some of the great sweeties that Glaswegians have enjoyed over the years and picked out 20 of the best and most loved sweets.

READ MORE: Glasgow's Glickman's Sweets: A family legacy in confectionery at Glasgow's oldest sweet shop

It’s no wonder that a city with such a great heritage for sweetie shops like Glickman’s has such an affinity for the sweeter things in life.

Keep reading to seee the 20 sweets that made our best of list.

Relaunched as caramel freddo’s in the 90’s - they’re somehow still not the same as the old Taz bars - if you’re halloween haul was missing these delicious wee chocolate numbers, regardless of how much other sweeties you blagged, you’d feel a severe twinge of disappointment.

1. Taz Bar

Relaunched as caramel freddo’s in the 90’s - they’re somehow still not the same as the old Taz bars - if you’re halloween haul was missing these delicious wee chocolate numbers, regardless of how much other sweeties you blagged, you’d feel a severe twinge of disappointment. | Cadbury’s

A stone-cold-classic amongst 80s kids. Garish pop art packaging, massive tongue tingling flavour - the Wham bar was as iconic a sweet as you could buy.

2. Wham bar

A stone-cold-classic amongst 80s kids. Garish pop art packaging, massive tongue tingling flavour - the Wham bar was as iconic a sweet as you could buy. Photo: Third Party

Highland Toffee Bars were the bane of Glasgow dentists but they were always a welcome find for local kids.

3. Highland Toffee bar

Highland Toffee Bars were the bane of Glasgow dentists but they were always a welcome find for local kids. Photo: Third Party

The Chomp bar, was in our opinion, always undervalued in the Halloween basket.

4. Chomp

The Chomp bar, was in our opinion, always undervalued in the Halloween basket. | Contributed

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowheritageParents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice