Glasgow Tearooms: 6 Glasgow tearooms from the traditional to the exotic

Glasgow has a long history of tearooms in the city dating back over a century. They were important in the temperance movement as an alternative to the male-centred pub culture. It moved tea from a luxury left to only the rich, to available for more ordinary people thanks to the increase in cafes and tearooms.

In Glasgow, Catherine Cranston was at the forefront of this movement as patron to Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Margaret MacDonald. She opened her first tearoom in 1878, the Crown Luncheon Room, on Argyle Street, Glasgow. They focused on standards of service, food quality and cleanliness. But art and design would be equally important.

Over the next 25 years she would continue to open tearooms in the city, with them serving as galleries for the Glasgow Boys. This would lead to Mackintosh and MacDonald getting the opportunity to redesign an entire room at the Ingram Street tearoom in 1900.

The designs would become much acclaimed in the city. In 1902 The Studio wrote of "Miss Cranston, whose tea-rooms, designed by Mr. Mackintosh, are reckoned by some of the pilgrims to Glasgow as one of the sights of the city."

The magnum opus of these collaborations was the Willow Tearooms. It would lead German architect Hermann Muthesius to say "today any visitor to Glasgow can rest body and soul in Miss Cranston's Tea Rooms and for a few pence drink tea, have breakfast and dream that he is in fairy land."

Take a look at 6 tearooms across Glasgow to visit right now, from the traditional to the exotic.

1 . Mackintosh at the Willow Relax and unwind in one of the most beautiful interiors in Glasgow. The tea rooms were first opened by Miss Cranston in 1903 and were designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh in collaboration with his wife, Margaret Macdonald. It's now one of the most spectacular heritage attractions in the city as well as being a great cafe. 215-217 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3EX Photo: Mark F Gibson

2 . The Hidden Lane Tearoom The Hidden Lane Tearoom is a vintage tearoom out in Finnieston. Mis-matched crockery and floral wallpaper lends itself to a quirky modern tearoom. Unit 8, 1103 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8ND | The Hidden Lane Tearoom

3 . Butterfly & Pig Tearoom Butterfly & Pig might be well known for its bar and restaurant, but it also has a charming and cosy tearoom. 151 Bath St, Glasgow G2 4SQ | Glasgow Convention Beraue

4 . The Tearoom @ Glasgow Botanic Gardens Nestled between the two glasshouses you can sit out and enjoy the sun on the scenic outdoor terrace backed by an old Victorian house. 730b Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 0UE | Contributed