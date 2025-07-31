Glasgow Butchers: 8 of the best butchers in Glasgow - as rated by their customers

Glasgow has an abundance of great butchers, each of them with their own thing that makes them special. They are beloved institutions in their community, and for good reason. They are a place to come and grab the finest produce from friendly and informed staff.

These butchers around Glasgow have certainly won over their local community, with each of them receiving high scores on Google Reviews - and these are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what Glasgow has to offer. This list could double in size and it would still only cover a small percentage of the brilliant butchers in the city.

So whether you are looking for great square, or lorne, sausage, a steak pie that could feed the 5000 or are just fancy some top quality meat for a treat - these places have you covered.

Keep reading to find out eight of the best butchers in Glasgow according to their customers.

1 . Rodgers Butchers Rodgers Butchers on Byres Road is rated at 4.5 from 82 reviews. Their quality meat and friendly staff are what draws people in. 315 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8UQ. | Rodgers Butchers

2 . S. Collins & Son Butchers Now in their 70th year, this family-owned butcher is a multi-award winning shop on the outskirts of the city. Rated 4.5 from 308 Google reviews. 7 Lindsaybeg Rd, Muirhead, Chryston, Glasgow G69 9DR. | S. Collins & Son Butchers

3 . Gary Walker Butcher Out in Possilpark, Gary Walker Butcher is well known for its steak pie. Rated 4.9 from 44 Google reviews. 207 Saracen St, Possilpark, Glasgow G22 5JN. | Gary Walker Butcher

4 . W Cranston Butcher This butcher has been on the go for 140 years! Their consistency is what has kept them going. Rated 4.9 from 30 Google Reviews. 134 Nithsdale Rd, Glasgow G41 5RB | W Cranston Butcher