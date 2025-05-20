Glasgow Views: 6 of the best places to visit for spectacular views in and around Glasgow

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 20th May 2025, 17:08 BST

Here are six places to head in and around Glasgow for scenic views right now.

With summer on our doorstep, there’s nothing better than getting out for a walk and taking in the spectacular views that we all benefit from in and around Glasgow.

You can venture to a number of the city’s parks and get great views of the hills that surround the city - and views of the city itself. Or you can venture a bit futher out and look down on the city.

Here’s where you should be heading this summer.

If you are looking for the perfect city walk with a view, head for Glasgow Necropolis which is a great way to spend a summer day.

1. Glasgow Necropolis

If you are looking for the perfect city walk with a view, head for Glasgow Necropolis which is a great way to spend a summer day. | Glasgow Life

Cathkin Braes Country Park offers brilliant views over the city, it is also the highest point in the Glasgow City area.

2. Cathkin Braes Country Park

Cathkin Braes Country Park offers brilliant views over the city, it is also the highest point in the Glasgow City area. | Supplied

Queen's Park has the Campsies as a backdrop, making it an ideal space to head to for breathtaking views.

3. Queen's Park

Queen's Park has the Campsies as a backdrop, making it an ideal space to head to for breathtaking views. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

In the North-west of the city has great walks and you can grab a seat and look out over the city.

4. Ruchill Park

In the North-west of the city has great walks and you can grab a seat and look out over the city. | Ruchill Park

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowDoorstep
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice