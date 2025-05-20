With summer on our doorstep, there’s nothing better than getting out for a walk and taking in the spectacular views that we all benefit from in and around Glasgow.

You can venture to a number of the city’s parks and get great views of the hills that surround the city - and views of the city itself. Or you can venture a bit futher out and look down on the city.

Here’s where you should be heading this summer.

1 . Glasgow Necropolis If you are looking for the perfect city walk with a view, head for Glasgow Necropolis which is a great way to spend a summer day. | Glasgow Life

2 . Cathkin Braes Country Park Cathkin Braes Country Park offers brilliant views over the city, it is also the highest point in the Glasgow City area. | Supplied

3 . Queen's Park Queen's Park has the Campsies as a backdrop, making it an ideal space to head to for breathtaking views. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

4 . Ruchill Park In the North-west of the city has great walks and you can grab a seat and look out over the city. | Ruchill Park