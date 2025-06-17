Glasgow could be hotter than Gran Canaria this week as a heatwave looks set for the city. Friday could see highs of around 26c - albeit with showers, with Thursday and Saturday looking similar.
The Met Office predicts: “High pressure will bring a mainly dry few days with plenty of sunshine. There may be a few showers on Friday. Becoming very warm.”
With that in mind, we asked our reporters how they’d spend a sunny day in Glasgow, how would you spend yours?
1. Have an ice cream at University Cafe
Reporter Declan McConville said: "Nothing beats an ice cream on a sunny day in Glasgow. One of our go to spots for a cone is the University Cafe on Byres Road who have been serving Glaswegians since 1918." | Canva/Getty Images
2. Walk along the Clyde
Reporter Callum McCormack said: "When the sun is out I love nothing more than going for a wander next to some water and what better place than the River Clyde?" Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Visit The Barras Market
Reporter Callum McCormack said: "I've got such brilliant memories of walking about the Barras with my dad during warm days. There's something about the sunshine that brings the Barras alive." | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
4. Grab a pint on Ashton Lane
Reporter Declan McConville said: "One of the most trendiest places to sit outside and enjoy a drink in the sun is on Ashton Lane in the West End of the city. You'll will find a number of great bars with spacious beer gardens making it one of the best places to head to." | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography