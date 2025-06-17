Glasgow weather: Our writers share their sunny day plans as temperatures rise

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 17th Jun 2025, 16:54 BST

Temperatures are set to soar in Glasgow this week, with highs of 25c according to the Met Office.

Glasgow could be hotter than Gran Canaria this week as a heatwave looks set for the city. Friday could see highs of around 26c - albeit with showers, with Thursday and Saturday looking similar.

The Met Office predicts: “High pressure will bring a mainly dry few days with plenty of sunshine. There may be a few showers on Friday. Becoming very warm.”

With that in mind, we asked our reporters how they’d spend a sunny day in Glasgow, how would you spend yours?

Reporter Declan McConville said: "Nothing beats an ice cream on a sunny day in Glasgow. One of our go to spots for a cone is the University Cafe on Byres Road who have been serving Glaswegians since 1918."

1. Have an ice cream at University Cafe

Reporter Declan McConville said: "Nothing beats an ice cream on a sunny day in Glasgow. One of our go to spots for a cone is the University Cafe on Byres Road who have been serving Glaswegians since 1918." | Canva/Getty Images

Reporter Callum McCormack said: "When the sun is out I love nothing more than going for a wander next to some water and what better place than the River Clyde?"

2. Walk along the Clyde

Reporter Callum McCormack said: "When the sun is out I love nothing more than going for a wander next to some water and what better place than the River Clyde?" Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Reporter Callum McCormack said: "I've got such brilliant memories of walking about the Barras with my dad during warm days. There's something about the sunshine that brings the Barras alive."

3. Visit The Barras Market

Reporter Callum McCormack said: "I've got such brilliant memories of walking about the Barras with my dad during warm days. There's something about the sunshine that brings the Barras alive." | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

Reporter Declan McConville said: "One of the most trendiest places to sit outside and enjoy a drink in the sun is on Ashton Lane in the West End of the city. You'll will find a number of great bars with spacious beer gardens making it one of the best places to head to."

4. Grab a pint on Ashton Lane

Reporter Declan McConville said: "One of the most trendiest places to sit outside and enjoy a drink in the sun is on Ashton Lane in the West End of the city. You'll will find a number of great bars with spacious beer gardens making it one of the best places to head to." | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

