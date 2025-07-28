Glasgow West End: Have you really visited the West End if you haven't done this?

Glasgow’s West End is still a thriving hub of things to do and places to see. You could spend a full day on the streets of Ashton Lane, Great Western Road and Byres Road and barely put a dent in it. With that in mind, we took a look at the must see things in the West End.

There are opportunities to take in plays, gigs and comedy shows or grab some of the best food and drink in the city. You can go at your own pace and enjoy a lazy day in the beer garden, or you can explore the West End’s brilliant parks and museums.

The West End still boasts some of the city’s best and coolest areas - so why not pay a visit and tick these things off your list.

1 . Visited The University Cafe for chips or ice cream The University Cafe has been a popular spot for picking up a bag of chips or an ice cream, which is homemade, for decades. You've not experienced the West End without going! | Glasgow Life

2 . Wandering through Kelvingrove Park Kelvingrove has always been the grandest of Glasgow's parks in my opinion. If you've visited the West End and not sauntered along the Kelvin, you've been missing out. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

3 . Had a flick through the racks at Oxfam Music If you are a music fan, every visitor to the West End should have at one point have a flick through the racks of vinyl and CDs at Oxfam Music on Byres Road. The shop has become reknowned as a record shop in its own right. | Supplied