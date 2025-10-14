3 . Kelvinbridge

Kelvinbridge is obviously very prominent in the West End, but the architecture isn't particularly appreciated. It's actually called the Great Western Bridge, but we couldn't tell you anyone who knows that fact other than Google. The bridge is a Victorian cast-iron arch structure and is 60 ft wide. The bridge is decorated with the Arms of Glasgow and Lanarkshire, the Crest of Hillhead, and iron light fittings. | Kelvinbridge