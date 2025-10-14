Glasgow’s West End is filled with stunning examples of the city’s architecture, but because of that some of them are overlooked. For every University of Glasgow building, there is a Cottiers Theatre or Lansdowne Church.
These buildings have been designed by those who were truly at the top of their game when they created them. It is a testament to their skill that they have stood the test of time.
Keep reading to find 8 underrated buildings in Glasgow’s West End that you need to visit right now.
1. Wellington Parish Church
Designed by architect Thomas Lennox Watson and built between 1883 and 1884, it has a stunning neoclassical portico, complete with a row of Corinthian columns in the style of an ancient Graecian temple. | Contributed
2. Trinity Tower
Formerly called the Glasgow College, Trinity Collegewas established in 1856 thanks to local funds. It's an incredibly prominent building in Glasgow's skyline, thanks to its 3 towers, but it is seldom appreciated. | Google
3. Kelvinbridge
Kelvinbridge is obviously very prominent in the West End, but the architecture isn't particularly appreciated. It's actually called the Great Western Bridge, but we couldn't tell you anyone who knows that fact other than Google. The bridge is a Victorian cast-iron arch structure and is 60 ft wide. The bridge is decorated with the Arms of Glasgow and Lanarkshire, the Crest of Hillhead, and iron light fittings. | Kelvinbridge
4. Lansdowne Church
Right on Great Western Road, Lansdowne Church hosts the Webster Theatre and now the Stand Comedy Club. Despite all that, it's often been at risk of closure over the years. Hopefully this gem will be open for years to come. | Historic Environment Scotland