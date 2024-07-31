Music, comedy and literature of Glasgow have proven to be rich seams of inspiration for television shows over the years. Add to that mix the local acting talent that the city has consistently produced and you have some memorable programmes that capture aspects of Glasgow life, language and humour. Here are the greatest Glasgow TV shows of all time, as suggested by our readers.
1. Taggart
The Glasgow detective series created by Glenn Chandler, who wrote many of the episodes, has entered local folklore. “There’s been a murder”, Maryhill CID would declare, led initially by Mark McManus as the title character, DCI Jim Taggart from 1983 to 1995. The show continued until 2010 with James MacPherson then Alex Norton as lead detective. | STV
2. Still Game
Created by Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill who played Glaswegian pensioners Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade alongside much loved characters Tam Mullen, Isa Drennan, Winston Ingram, Navid Harrid and Boabby The Barman. The nine series ran from 2002 to 2019. | BBC
3. Rab C Nesbitt
The Glasgow comedy series written by Ian Pattison saw Gregor Fisher portray Govan street philosopher Rab with an uncompromising local accent. The show ran from 1988 to 1999 with guest appearances from the likes of Peter Capaldi, Rikki Fulton, David Tennant and Sylvester McCoy. | BBC
4. Two Doors Down
Two Doors Down was created by Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp, starring Arabella Weir, Alex Norton, Doon Mackichan, Jonathan Watson and Elaine C Smith as neighbours in a Glasgow suburb. The street for Two Doors Down was in Bishopbriggs on Bowmont Hill before production moved to Averbrae Crescent in Hamilton. | BBC
