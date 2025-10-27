Glasgow is a great city for travellers - and with so many Airbnbs it can be hard to decide where to stay.
Condé Nast is one of the oldest and most respected travel publications in the world - having been established in 1909 - they’ve rounded up the best Airbnbs in Glasgow in which to base yourself.
Speaking about their selections, they said: “Glasgow is a prime spot for a cultural rendezvous. With some of the best restaurants in the UK, Scotland’s biggest city is home to plenty of up-and-coming chefs, vegan spots and under-the-radar bars, adding to its already solid foodie reputation.
“While we have not stayed in every Airbnb featured, we have carefully selected these as recommendations based on their location, design, previous guest reviews and the fact that they have achieved Airbnb's Superhost status at the time of our research. All listings on Condé Nast Traveller are independently selected by our editors. If you book something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.”
Here are eight of the best Airbnbs to stay in Glasgow in 2025 - according to Condé Nast Traveller.
1. Biophilic apartment, Glasgow City
""This flat has a simple but effective interior scheme; the otherwise minimal space pepped up with plenty of plants – a guaranteed mood booster. If you’re looking for a clean and cheerful base from which to head out into town, the location of this flat couldn’t be better. You’re right by George Square, two bus stops and there’s a direct connection to Glasgow and Edinburgh airports just a three-minute walk from your door. It’s a good option for business travellers, with super fast, strong wifi part of the promise. Just bear in mind that this is a third floor flat with no lift, so it's not particularly accessible – prepare to lug your own cases upstairs." The flat sleeps 4 people and is priced from around £234 for a two-night stay. | Airbnb
2. Colourful period home, Bellahouston
"Check in here for a treat for the senses. Behind the doors of this classic Victorian home is a mix of double-height ceilings, chandeliers, herringbone floors and shining stained glass windows, with jewel-toned furnishings and bright rag rugs layering in pleasing colour and texture. Somehow, it all just works. With four bedrooms, room for seven and a spacious kitchen, this is a great spot for a family gathering. It's set in a leafy, quiet suburb, but it's just eight minutes via train to the centre of town, and only a few minutes’ drive from sights including Bellahouston and Pollok country parks, the ski and snowboard centre and a couple of museums. A quick eight to 10-minute train ride will transport you to the city centre of Glasgow." The home sleeps around seven people and is priced from around £400 per night. | Airbnb
3. Restored Victorian tenement, Glasgow City
"This flat is cool, practical and historical all at once, with a slew of original features still intact, including a green tiled fireplace, warm wooden floors, and large windows that invite in plenty of sun. A jumble of vintage-style furniture brings more of that cosy lived-in feeling that you really want from an Airbnb. Hyndland train station is close by, and there’s a bus stop to take you into the west end, plus scenic walks through Naseby Park just a few minutes away on foot. There’s a back garden, too, for morning coffees and afternoon wind-downs with a book, but note that it’s shared with the surrounding flats. A travel cot and high chair can be provided for a modest extra cost – ask your hosts if there’s anything you need." The flat sleeps four and is priced from around £315 for a two-night stay. | Airbnb
4. Bright apartment in Glasgow City, Glasgow
"It’s clear that host Isobel has an eye for design as soon as you step inside this lovely tenement flat – colour is used beautifully throughout to create a bolthole as joyful as it is relaxing, with varnished floorboards, sage green and pinks and a deep inky blue kitchen. There’s a comfy king-size bed, a well-stocked kitchen and luxurious Scottish Fine Soaps products in the bathroom all at your disposal. The street itself is peaceful and quiet, so you’ll sleep well, but you’re still within minutes of central Glasgow and its bustling west end, with plenty of wonderful bars and restaurants just outside your door. Wild walks at the Trossachs National Park and Loch Lomond are both just a 30-minute drive away, too." The apartment sleeps two people and is priced from around £70 per night. | Airbnb