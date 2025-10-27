2 . Colourful period home, Bellahouston

"Check in here for a treat for the senses. Behind the doors of this classic Victorian home is a mix of double-height ceilings, chandeliers, herringbone floors and shining stained glass windows, with jewel-toned furnishings and bright rag rugs layering in pleasing colour and texture. Somehow, it all just works. With four bedrooms, room for seven and a spacious kitchen, this is a great spot for a family gathering. It's set in a leafy, quiet suburb, but it's just eight minutes via train to the centre of town, and only a few minutes’ drive from sights including Bellahouston and Pollok country parks, the ski and snowboard centre and a couple of museums. A quick eight to 10-minute train ride will transport you to the city centre of Glasgow." The home sleeps around seven people and is priced from around £400 per night. | Airbnb