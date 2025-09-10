Glasgow's best commuter towns 2025: The 14 best places to live just outside of Glasgow

Where are Glasgow’s best commuter towns in 2025? We take a look.

Buying in Glasgow can be expensive and with the recent scrapping of peak rail fares, commuting to the city has suddenly become cheaper than it was this time last year. If affordable living, coupled with good schools, great amenities but with the option to get to the city quickly sounds appealing, then these towns might be for you.

There are historic towns that offer up great living at a fraction of the cost of Glasgow city centre and coastal retreats that are perfect for those who love to be by the sea.

Keep reading for 14 of the best commuter towns near Glasgow in 2025.

1. Coatbridge

Just 20 minutes on the train to Glasgow and great motorway links. You'll also benefit from being close to Summerlee museum, one of the best in Scotland. | Contributed

2. Irvine

35 minutes on the train from this picturesque coastal town. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Prestwick

Out in South Ayrshire, you'd be a little further out at 45 minutes on the train. | Canva/Getty Images

4. Paisley

Paisley is just 15 minutes from Glasgow city centre on the train. It's a severely underrated town, with some great architecture. | Thomas Nugent / Wikipedia

