Glasgow's Best Hotels: The 8 best hotels in Glasgow ranked definitively

4 . Radisson Red - 25 Tunnel St, Finnieston Quay, G3 8HL.

The Radisson Red is the moment. If you're coming to the city to see a gig at the Hydro, there's no better place to stay really. You can also try out some of the best food and drink you can find in Glasgow in the nearby Finnieston district. Even if you're not staying, check out their Sky Bar for some panoramic views of the Clyde and the historic Finnieston Crane. | Supplied