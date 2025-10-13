Glasgow has so many great neighbourhoods that it can be difficult to really work out where is best to live in the city. Is it East End, West End or Southside? Which Glasgow neighbourhood is making cool lists? Where are the city’s great schools or amenities?

With all that in mind, we’ve looked through the data and tried to find all the best areas to live in the city in 2026, wih the average house price for each neighbourhood.

These neighbourhoods balance things to do with the practical. They take the great parts of the city’s culture and marry it with the best places to do the day to day.

Keep reading for 12 great neighbourhoods to consider when you’re looking for somewhere to live or move to in 2026.

1 . Shawlands A popular and vibrant urban area in the Southside with buzzing nightlife, excellent transport, and green spaces like Queen's Park and nearby Pollok Country Park. Average house price: ~£300,000–£340,000 | Rightmove

2 . Pollokshields An affluent Southside area known for attractive Victorian villas and proximity to green spaces. It shares amenities and transport links with neighbouring Shawlands. Average house price: ~£350,000–£400,000 | Rightmove

3 . Merchant City Located in the city centre, this area is popular with students and young professionals who want to be in the heart of the action. It offers shops, bars, restaurants, and is near universities. Average house price: ~£200,000–£230,000* | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography