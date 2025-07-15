Glasgow's Friendliest Neighbourhoods 2025: 12 of the friendliest neighbourhoods in Glasgow right now

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 16:26 BST

Where’s the friendliest neighbourhood in Glasgow right now? We asked our audience to find out the best and friendliest neighbourhoods.

We’re the city known for ‘People Make Glasgow’ and ‘Glasgow Smiles Better’ which is exactly why we wanted to find out where the friendliest neighbourhoods are in Glasgow right now.

From hip and upcoming suburbs to more central communities - there is no shortage of friendly neighbourhoods dotted around the city.

Our GlasgowWorld newsletter - Glasgow news, sport and culture - sign up today.

Take a look below as explore the friendliest places to live in Glasgow according to Glaswegians.

Shawlands has turned the Southside into the new West End, while it's not exactly affordable anymore, the folk who live here are very friendly.

1. Shawlands

Shawlands has turned the Southside into the new West End, while it's not exactly affordable anymore, the folk who live here are very friendly. | Rightmove

Glasgow East End neighbourhood Shettleston was one of the most popular choices amongst our readers as one of the city's friendliest neighbourhoods.

2. Shettleston

Glasgow East End neighbourhood Shettleston was one of the most popular choices amongst our readers as one of the city's friendliest neighbourhoods. | Contributed

Many of our readers got in touch to tell us that Castlemilk is one of Glasgow's friendliest places to live as it's a place with a strong sense of community.

3. Castlemilk

Many of our readers got in touch to tell us that Castlemilk is one of Glasgow's friendliest places to live as it's a place with a strong sense of community. | Castlemilk

Another one of the most popular suggestions was the Gorbals. Although some people may be wary of crossing the River Clyde, the folk here are very welcoming.

4. Gorbals

Another one of the most popular suggestions was the Gorbals. Although some people may be wary of crossing the River Clyde, the folk here are very welcoming. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowCulturePeople
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice