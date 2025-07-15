We’re the city known for ‘People Make Glasgow’ and ‘Glasgow Smiles Better’ which is exactly why we wanted to find out where the friendliest neighbourhoods are in Glasgow right now.

From hip and upcoming suburbs to more central communities - there is no shortage of friendly neighbourhoods dotted around the city.

Take a look below as explore the friendliest places to live in Glasgow according to Glaswegians.

1 . Shawlands Shawlands has turned the Southside into the new West End, while it's not exactly affordable anymore, the folk who live here are very friendly. | Rightmove

2 . Shettleston Glasgow East End neighbourhood Shettleston was one of the most popular choices amongst our readers as one of the city's friendliest neighbourhoods. | Contributed

3 . Castlemilk Many of our readers got in touch to tell us that Castlemilk is one of Glasgow's friendliest places to live as it's a place with a strong sense of community. | Castlemilk

4 . Gorbals Another one of the most popular suggestions was the Gorbals. Although some people may be wary of crossing the River Clyde, the folk here are very welcoming. | Rightmove