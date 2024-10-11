Glasgow’s Rich List 2024: 16 businesspeople, musicians, and actor millionaires from Glasgow

By Declan McConville

Published 9th Aug 2024, 13:45 GMT
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 09:10 GMT

Step into the world of opulence and success as we reveal the fortunes of Glasgow’s richest inhabitants

It’s fair to say that Glasgow is a city which has made its mark on the world with it being home to a select group of individuals who have amassed fortunes beyond imagination of most Glaswegians.

In this article, we wanted to look at Glaswegians that have made a huge success out of their careers as the list boasts wealthy entrepreneurs, musicians and footballing stars.

Here are 16 of Glasgow’s richest people in 2024.

The family of Arnold Clark continue to be some of the richest in Glasgow, even following the death of the eponymous patriarch in 2017. They’re net worth in 2024 is £1.581bn.

1. Lady Philomena Clark and family

Sir Tom Hunter has a net worth of £700 million in 2024. He was Scotland's first home-grown billionaire.

2. Sir Tom Hunter

TV star and entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne, OBE, 75, is the chief executive and chairman at the Bannatyne Group with a net worth of around £500m

3. Duncan Bannatyne

Douglas and Iain Anderson are Scottish brothers who are the co-owners and co-managing directors of GAP Group, a plant and tool hire company based in Glasgow. The company was founded by their father, Gordon Anderson, in 1969. Douglas and Iain took over the business in 1988. In 2023, their net worth was estimated to be £423 million.

4. Douglas & Iain Anderson

