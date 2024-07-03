Govan-Partick Bridge: 8 reasons why people should cross the new Govan-Partick bridge

The neighbourhoods of Govan and Partick are set to be connected later this year with the Govan-Partick bridge set to open in the early autumn,

Images were released by Glasgow City Council last week giving people an idea of how the new bridge will look once people start to cross the River Clyde between points near Govan Cross and the Riverside Museum.

Both these sides of the river have a historic link with that relationship only set to further grow. There is plenty going on at either end of the bridge which is why we wanted to look at what Govan and Partick had to offer.

Here are eight of the best things to do on either side of the Govan-Partick bridge.

1 . Govan Stones The site which Govan Old Parish Church is built on is over 1500 years old dating back to the 5th or 6th century. Housed within the church are a collection of early medieval carved stones known as the Govan Stones which can be viewed for free. | Govan Stones

2 . Riverside Museum If you were looking to go for a day out at the Riverside Museum, people from Govan would of had to hop on the subway over to Partick and walk round to the museum. Now you just need to take a short walk over the Govan-Partick bridge to get to the museum. | Riverside Museum

3 . Fairfield Heritage If you want to find out more about Govan's outstanding role in the world of shipbuilding, take a trip to Fairfield Heritage museum om Govan Road. | Fairfield Museum

4 . Partick Farmers Market Located at Mansfield Park, the market takes place from 10am-2pm on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It has been a favourite with locals for over 20 years and we'd definitely encourage people from Govan to get involved. | Supplied