Glasgow is a city that has a proud history that has produced many recognisable faces over the years that have brought joy to people’s lives.

The countdown is on to the opening of the new Govan-Partick Bridge which will connect two historic Glasgow communities at either side of the River Clyde.

Although there is no official process in place to name the bridge, we wanted to ask our readers that if they were seeking a name, who they would like the bridge to be named after with over 100 people getting back to us with their ideas.

Here are the famous people from Govan and Partick our readers would like the bridge to be named after.

1 . Billy Connolly It is not great surprise that our most popular choice was Billy Connolly who has a connection to both Govan and Partick. The Big Yin spent the early years of his life on Stewartville Street in Partick and attended St Peter’s Boys School. Although he then moved away to Knightswood, Connolly went to St. Gerard's Secondary School and also worked in the shipyards. | BBC

2 . Mary Barbour Although she may already have a statue in Govan, many of our readers would like to see the new bridge named after Mary Barbour who is remembered for her pivotal role during the rent strikes of 1915 . | Supplied

3 . Alex Ferguson It is no great surprise that many of our readers would like to see the new Govan-Partick Bridge named after former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson who grew up in Govan. Many people suggested calling it the 'Ferguson Bridge'. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

4 . Jimmy Reid Scottish trade unionist Jimmy Reid will always be associated with the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders (UCS) occupation and work-in of 1971-72 with him achieving a well-known status in Glasgow. Photo: Allan Milligan