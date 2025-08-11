Great Glasgow: 20 reasons to love Glasgow - including food, drink and history

There is so much going in Glasgow, it can often be easy to overlook some of the things that make it great. From a past that is rooted in the industrial revolution and the prosperity that it helped bring to some areas of not just the city but the nation, to its thriving arts and culture scene - Glasgow is a city that feels alive.
We took a look at some of the things that we love about the city, and why we champion it as one of the greatest places in the world.
Keep reading to find 20 reasons to love Glasgow.
1. The Barras
The Barras is something that Glasgow should be proud of. The market was once a bustling hive of trading, these days it is reinventing itself, and it's worth paying a visit to. | The Barras
2. The Glasgow patter
There's no finer purveyors of patter than Glaswegians. Their quick wit and, often self-deprecating, humour is pure brilliant. | TPSL
3. Glasgow Subway
Glasgow's Subway is an unbelievably handy way of getting around the city, and its cheap too. | Glasgow Subway
4. Barrowland Ballroom
One of the world's best gig venues is right there in the city. There's a reason its beloved by bands and fans alike. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography