Great Glaswegians: Alex Ferguson's Glasgow story in 12 pictures and places

Alexander Chapman Ferguson was born into the world on Hogmanay 1941, during the early years of World War Two.

He remains one of Glasgow’s best known sons having had a hugely successful football career as manager of Aberdeen and Manchester United.

Ferguson remains proud of his upbringing in Govan and still has a strong association with the area till this day as he puts down many of his achievements to his Govan roots.

Speaking about his upbringing in Govan, Ferguson said: "Survival was the essence. Ambition had nothing to do with their lives. Yet there was an incredible warmth of fellow feeling among them, a loyalty that was as deep as the marrow.

“I wish I could revisit, however briefly, the sense of community that existed in the Govan of my childhood. It could be a rough world but there were wonderful values at the heart of it. Loyalty has been the anchor of my life and it is something that I learned in Govan."

Here are 12 locations in Glasgow which helped Alex Ferguson become one of the greatest football managers of all time.

1 . 667 Govan Road Unfortunately, 667 Govan Road is no longer standing. The site is where Alex Ferguson spent most of his early years with his parents. The front windows of the house looked beyond Govan Road on to Harland and Wolff shipyard. The Ferguson block stood roughly where the Fire Station lies today, where Neptune Street meets Govan Road. | Google Maps

2 . Broomloan Road Primary School The Edwardian sandstone building designed by Alexander Watt was once home to Broomloan Road primary school. Ferguson was a pupil at the school during the 1940s with the building being closed in the late sixties. Ferguson once noted that the school sent a higher portion of its graduates to borstal than any other Glasgow primary. | Google Maps

3 . Harmony Row Boys Club Alex Ferguson has a long football association with Harmony Row. His talent got him a place in the team which played in the Glasgow Boys Club League and he learned so much during his time there as a youngster. Till this day, Ferguson remains a patron of Harmony Row and said in an interview with the Daily Record, he said: “I’m very proud of what the club has achieved over the decades, both on the field and off, and I owe it a great debt of gratitude." | Harmony Row Boys Club