Great Glaswegians: Alex Norton's Glasgow story in 7 pictures and places

1 . Citizens Theatre

“I started to go there when I was about 14 I think, and I used to get in to sit in the Gods. I was at the junior course in their drama college, probably about 1964. They were acting classes on a sort of part-time basis, Wednesdays and Saturday. I got the bug for acting and I used to go – there was this wonderful woman called Molly there, she took the tickets and you came into the Gods in the Citizens and she was called Molly the Queen of the Gods and she used to let me in for nothing, she was great. I’d sit at the Citizens and watch all these plays. I got a real taste for the theatre, and then I went back years later and I played Dame in the pantos there.” | Supplied