Great Glaswegians: Billy Connolly's Glasgow story in pictures and places

Billy Connolly is arguably the greatest living Glaswegian and today we wanted to share his Glasgow story.

Born in Anderston in 1942, Billy Connolly originally worked as a welder in the shipyards of his home city but in the late 1960s gave up his trade for a career as a folk singer.

He sang alongside Gerry Rafferty and Tam Harvey in The Humblebums before going solo in the 1970s and ultimately switching to comedy. His first theatrical performance was in 1972 at the Cottage Theatre in Cumbernauld, with a revue called Connolly’s Glasgow Flourish that also played at that year’s Edinburgh Fringe. A solo album, featuring a mix of comedy songs and routines followed and within three years he was topping the UK singles chart with ‘D.I.V.O.R.C.E.’

Since then he has become one the UK’s most loved and critically-acclaimed comedians, actors, artists and television presenters – regularly topping lists of the greatest-ever stand ups. He retired from live comedy in 2018 but continues to work as an artist from his home in Florida.

His love and affection for Glasgow has never gone away stating in a BBC documentary: “Comedy like drama is about conflict and Glasgow is my city of conflict. The Views, the sounds, the smells of these streets are jammed with memories of being cold and warm. In love and heartbroken, crying with laughter and regret. I love Glasgow, but that love has always been matched with an urge to leave . To see over the horizon and that pull has made me a proud citizen of the world.

“Yet there’s always been a string in my heart that I’m glad pulls me back to where I’m from. To all the things that made me good and bad, Scotland - it’s a beautiful place.”

Explore these 20 locations which have a connection to Billy Connolly.

1 . Anderston Billy Connolly was born at 69 Dover Street. He refers to his childhood home in his song ‘I Wish I Was in Glasgow’. To celebrate his connection to the area, this steel mural was unveiled in 2011. | Contributed

2 . Kinfauns Drive Billy Connolly outside his old flat on Kinfauns Drive in Drumchapel where he moved to when he was 14. | BBC

3 . The Scotia The Scotia was a favourite of Billy Connolly and Gerry Rafferty and a place where they used to perform. Along with Tam Harvey, the trio formed The Humblebums in 1965. | The Scotsman