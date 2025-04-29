Great Glaswegians: Frankie Miller's Glasgow story in 7 pictures and places

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:24 BST

This is Frankie Miller Glasgow story in places and pictures - from Bridgeton to The Briggait.

Frankie Miller is one of Glasgow’s best loved sons with the singer-songwriter being born and raised in the East End of the city.

After beginning his career singing with the Glasgow band The Stoics, he moved would away to London at the beginning of the 1970s to pursue his career.

He still has a lot of affection for the Glasgow district, with Miller penning a tribute to Bridgeton on his 1975 album The Rock with the lyrics saying: “My Ma said "The boy child's got to roam". Lord knows when I'll wend my way back home.”

Here are 7 spots which Frankie Miller would always return to whenever he was in Glasgow.

Frankie Miller was born in Bridgeton in 1949 and was raised in the area. He has paid homage to his old local neighbourhood through song with there being a tribute of the lyrics being put up in Bridgeton.

1. Bridgeton

Frankie Miller was born in Bridgeton in 1949 and was raised in the area. He has paid homage to his old local neighbourhood through song with there being a tribute of the lyrics being put up in Bridgeton.

Whenever Frankie Miller was back in Glasgow he made sure to go down to The Barras whenever he could becaused he used to like to get a portion of whelks.

2. Barras Market

Whenever Frankie Miller was back in Glasgow he made sure to go down to The Barras whenever he could becaused he used to like to get a portion of whelks.

Frankie wouldn't always go out to shows or events but he always made sure to go along and see Billy Connolly anytime he was in Glasgow as both of them had been friends from the early days.

3. Billy Connolly shows

Frankie wouldn't always go out to shows or events but he always made sure to go along and see Billy Connolly anytime he was in Glasgow as both of them had been friends from the early days.

Frankie would get a lot of his stage clothes from The Briggait and The Barras such as shirts and waistcoats.

4. The Briggait

Frankie would get a lot of his stage clothes from The Briggait and The Barras such as shirts and waistcoats.

