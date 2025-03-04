Great Glaswegians: The life and times of Elaine C. Smith in pictures and places

Actress Elaine C. Smith is set to be awarded the Freedom of the City as part of Glasgow’s 850th birthday celebrations.

Lord Provost Councillor Jacqueline McLaren shall present the honour, in recognition of Elaine C. Smith’s remarkable contribution to the city.

Freedom of the City is the highest honour a city can award. Made to ‘persons of distinction or persons who have rendered eminent service to the city- other famous Glaswegians who have been given the award include Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Marie Curie, Nelson Mandela and Sir Billy Connolly.

Speaking about the award, the actor and comedian said: “I cannot tell you how thrilled and truly moved I am. To be awarded the Freedom of the City of Glasgow during its 850th birthday celebrations make it even more special.

“I have been fortunate to have been put forward for a few honours in my life, but none would fill my heart or mean more, than being awarded the Freedom of this city - my home and the place I love. I cannot thank Glasgow City Council enough for even considering me for this honour.”

Here are the life and times of Elaine C. Smith in pictures and places.

1 . Early beginnings Elaine C. Smith was born in the village of Newarthill near Motherwell on 2 August 1958. | The Scotsman

2 . Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama Elaine C. Smith studied drama at RCS, when it was the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. Elaine studied on the Diploma in Speech and Drama and graduated in 1978. | Supplied

3 . Naked Video Elaine C. Smith's first major television appearance came in 1986 as a star of the sketch show Naked Video which was shown throughout the UK on BBC2. | BBC Photo: BBC