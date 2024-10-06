After months of epic build up and training, this weekend saw Scotland’s largest weekend of running as the biggest and best AJ Bell Great Scottish Run took place with over 30,000 runners.

On Saturday 1250 kids aged between 1 to 15participated in the sell-out Super Saturday’s ‘Finding Your Superpower’ themed Junior and Mini events. Budding future elite runners powered their way through the streets with many representing their running clubs from around Scotland. Stars from BBC’s hit show Gladiators Sabre and Apollo were there to give the kids lots of high fives, support and their finisher medals as they crossed the finish line.

Then it was onto today’s main event which saw a day of Scottish winners. The 10K and Half Marathon waves included runners from around the country and beyond, running for personal causes, charity fundraisers raising millions for charities and elite club runners competing at the front of the field for glory and PBs. Competing in his last race on Scottish soil, two-time Olympian and 2010 European 10,000m silver medallist, Chris Thompson finishing an emotional 4th in the 10K race. This was followed by Olympian and Great Scottish Run course record holder Callum Hawkins who claimed his 3rd Great Scottish Run Half Marathon win before he heads to New York in a few weeks for the NYC Marathon.

An emotional Chris said at the finish line, “It’s been a brilliant day, the Great Scottish run means a lot to me and the finish straight has a big place in my heart – I’ve been running down it since I was 18. I was very proud to ring the AJ Bell start bell for thousands of people in the Half Marathon today in perfect running conditions.”

Winning his 3rd Great Scottish Run Half Marathon Callum Hawkins said, “It’s always great running through Glasgow, there’s something special and emotional about it. I love running in this event and every year it gets bigger and better. Thanks to all the supporters along the way.”

Here are some of the best pictures from the day.

1 . 2024 AJ Bell Great Scottish Run Crowd support was in abundance from the start line. Waking up runners with banter like no other was breakfast show Heart Radio hosts Des Clarke & Jennifer Reoch who said, “The atmosphere was absolutely electric today and Des and I are so delighted to have been a part of it with the team from Heart Radio. Everyone running today were absolute superstars”. | Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/

2 . 2024 AJ Bell Great Scottish Run They then handed over to a series of famous faces at the starters podium who rung the AJ Bell start bell including STV weather presenter Sean Batty & Glasgow Warriors and reigning URC champions Duncan Weir & Kyle Steyn who said, “It’s great to be in Glasgow and great to see so many people running for so many different causes. What an amazing atmosphere!” | Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/

3 . 2024 AJ Bell Great Scottish Run After months of so much training, the exceptional runners crossed the finish line to a fantastic crowd and lively party in Glasgow Green’s Après Run zone which included the TUI Stretch & Massage zone & Nissan’s LGBTQ+ Cheer Zone. | Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/