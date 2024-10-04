Great Scottish Run 2024: Scotland's biggest running weekend arrives in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 30,000 runners will participate in the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run this year, making it the biggest staging of the event yet

It’s an incredible weekend of running this weekend as the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024 returns to Glasgow in what will be the biggest running event in Scotland yet. Over 30,000 people will run through the streets of Glasgow for some very personal causes.

On Saturday 1250 kids will participate in the sell-out Super Saturday’s ‘Finding Your Superpower’ themed Junior and Mini events, with many dressed in their favourite super hero costumes. There will be lots of budding future elite runners powering through the streets too, representing their running clubs from around Scotland.

Alongside Glasgow’s big crowd energy, stars from the BBC’s hit show Gladiators, Sabre (Sheli McCoy) and Apollo (Alex Gray) will lead the warmup and countdown on Super Saturday. They will also be joined by double Olympian, and 2010 European 10,000m silver medallist, Chris Thompson, who will be providing coaching commentary to the kids before he takes on one of his last ever competitive races in Sunday’s 10K.

Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/

At Sunday’s main event, 30,000 runners will enjoy build up entertainment from Heart Radio hosts Des Clarke & Jennifer Reoch and STV weather presenter Sean Batty, before crossing the iconic George Square start line where a series of famous faces will be on the starters podium, including Glasgow Warriors’ Duncan Weir & Kyle Steyn, ringing the bell to mark the start of the Wheelchair, 10K and Half Marathon waves. Also setting the pace for runners and looking to retain his winning title will be elite athlete Callum Hawkins, who will be running in the Half Marathon, and Sean Framein the Wheelchair race.

Following the challenge of the infamous St Vincent Street hill, runners will piped by bagpipers marking every mile; bands include Clanadonia, known for their incredible kilt-wearing, drum and pipe band performances, and the legendary Rock Choir before they finish line in the event village at Glasgow Green for their big medal moment with banging music from finish line DJ Compact Disco Defenderand lots of energic fun in theTUI ‘Live Happy’ Runway & Nissan’s LGBTQ+ Cheer Zone.

The finish line party atmosphere is going to be just as massive as the start line and the perfect fun family day out.

Billy Mackay, Managing Director – Advised at AJ Bell said, “We’re incredibly proud to be title partner of the AJ Bell Great Run Series, and looking forward to welcoming the runners in what will be our second year in Glasgow.

“As someone who has lived in Scotland my entire life, there’s a real sense of pride welcoming over 30,000 runners to the streets of the city this weekend. Many of whom will be running for incredible causes.

“This includes our official charity partner, British Heart Foundation, who are on track to raise over £850,000 across this year’s calendar of events, to support their life-saving work - helping to improve heart health across the UK. I, along with many of my family and friends, will be running on Sunday. Good luck to everybody taking part – run well, enjoy the atmosphere and I hope to see you out on the course.”

Andrew Olney, Director of Libraries, Sport and Communities at Glasgow Life said: “The weeks and months of focus on training and preparation for The Great Scottish Run will pay off spectacularly for everyone taking part this weekend. It will be an experience the runners will never forget as they make their way through Glasgow supported by tens of thousands of spectators.

“For anyone thinking about doing The Great Scottish Run in the future, head along to the route and soak up the inspiring sights and sounds of thousands of runners using their training to achieve their own goals.”