Every October, as the days grow shorter and the nights start growing in, Glasgow begins to glow with an unmistakable autumn energy. Halloween has long been celebrated in Scotland, but in Glasgow the season takes on a character all its own, blending ancient Celtic customs, Scottish folklore, and the city’s lively sense of community.

The roots of Halloween in Scotland stretch back over two thousand years to Samhain, the ancient Celtic festival marking the end of the harvest and the beginning of winter. It was believed to be a time when the boundary between the living and the spirit world grew thin, allowing ghosts and otherworldly beings to wander freely.

Many of the rituals associated with Samhain - lighting fires, wearing disguises to ward off spirits, and telling eerie tales - have survived in one form or another.

Across generations, families have taken part in “guising”, the Scottish version of trick-or-treating, where children don homemade costumes and perform songs, jokes, or poems in exchange for sweets. The tradition of carving lanterns didn’t begin with pumpkins but with turnips—or tumshies—a practice that many Glaswegians still remember from childhood. Local folklore and superstition remains a part of the Halloween season.

Take a look at these nostalgic pictures to revive memories of Halloween from days gone by.

1 . Halloween traditions Guising, now more commonly known by its American term trick or treating, was a popular part of tenement life in Halloweens gone by. Photo: TSPL

2 . Halloween traditions These children 'turn out' their guising money in 1951. Photo: TSPL

3 . Halloween traditions A Halloween fair used to be a local community tradition. Photo: Unknown

4 . Halloween traditions Trying to catch a treacle covered scone was also a tradition of Halloween. Here some children are trying to do just that in 1971. Photo: T Souness