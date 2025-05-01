Photographer Harry Benson was born in Glasgow in 1929 and his career has been extraordinary.

Benson pictured some of the most iconic figures of the 20th century during his career working for the Daily Sketch and the Daily Express after beginning his career working for the local newspaper, the Hamilton Advertiser at 13-years-old.

He was sent to the United States with The Beatles in 1964 and was the fifth person off the plane when the Fab Four landed in New York at JFK Airport and has lived there ever since. In total Benson has photographed 11 US presidents (unknowingly at the time 12) from Eisenhower to Obama; world leaders including Winston Churchill, Charles de Gaulle, Conrad Adenauer, Leonid Brezhnev, Ariel Sharon, and Boris Yeltsin.

His pictures have since appeared in Life, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker, while he has also taken more than 100 cover shots for People magazine.

1 . Photographer Harry Benson Photographer Harry Benson stands in front of his 1964 photograph of the Beatles Pillow Fight. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Muhammad Ali Boxer Muhammad Ali rests during a training session in Florida, February 17th 1964. Ali was preparing to fight Sonny Liston. | Getty Images

3 . Barbra Streisand American actress and singer Barbra Streisand, the star of 'Funny Girl' pictured in October 1965. | Getty Images