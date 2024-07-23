30 of Glasgow's favourite words and expressions as chosen by Glaswegians

By Callum McCormack
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:56 BST

Glaswegians have always had a way with words, here are 30 examples of the city’s favourite words and phrases.

From terms of endearment to how we demonstrate that we have seen through your nonsense, Glaswegians have always had their own way to get the message across.

These words and phrases are perfect examples of the humour and patter that are part of the identity of the city. We asked our readers for their favourite words and phrases.

Take a look through the gallery and see how many of these you use every day.

1. Did ye aye?

A nonchalant Glasgow expression, mainly used to conveying disinterest. | Still Game

2. Gallus

Cheeky, mischievous or bold. Glasgow summarised in six letters. | Getty

3. Gaun yersel'

General expression of encouragement. Go for it. | BBC

4. Bawbag

A multipurpose derogatory term for an obnoxious person that can also be a term of endearment. | BBC

