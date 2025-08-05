Glasgow Southside: Have you really visited the Southside if you haven't done these 11 things?

Explore the vibrant Glasgow Southside with our list of eleven essential activities you must try to truly experience its charm.

Glasgow’s Southside, a vibrant and diverse community within the city, and like anywhere else in Glasgow it has its own unique identity that sets it apart from the rest.

From the picturesque parks and bustling streets, the Southside has a character that captures the hearts of its residents, old and new . Is it about the streets you walk, the place you stay, or the experiences you embrace?

So join us as we take a look at 11 truly unique Southside activities, how many can you say you’ve done?

1. Enjoyed a pint at Queens Park Cafe

Right next to Queens Park, the pub is the perfect spot for any self-respecting Southsider to grab a pint - if you haven’t, you must surely be avoiding it. | Queens Park Cafe

2. Had brunch at Cafe Strange Brew

One of the newer additions to the Southside hospitality scene, it’s no less well-loved, and offers some incredibly unique breakfast and lunch offerings. | Cafe Strange Brew

3. Admired the view from the Queen’s Park flagpole

The view from the flagpole in Queen’s Park never gets any less breath-taking - no matter how long you’ve lived in the Southside. | Getty Images

4. Rented a student flat in Govanhill

Whether you’re a student or not - many of these ‘student flats’ in Govanhill would be a Southsiders home. They may not be the best quality, but hey, you’re still in Southside - and if nothing else, it builds character. Photo: Google

