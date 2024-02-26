Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pupils performed the winning poem: Nature and individual winner, Lily Blake, performed: ‘Don’t be in Such a Rush to Grow Up’ to an audience of MSP’s, policy makers and leading arts organisations from across the country.

The event was hosted by Keith Brown MSP, with Iain Munro, Chief Executive, Creative Scotland and Robert Wilson, Chair, Creative Scotland. Speaking at the event was Angus Robertson, Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture.. The event celebrated the reach, impact, and diversity of arts funding in Scotland.

Chief Executive at Creative Scotland, Iain Munro said: “The opening performance of Hillhead Primary’s bright pupils sent a strong message that the future of arts and culture in Scotland is in safe hands. Their evocative words demonstrated exactly the purpose of the arts – to hold a mirror to ourselves and society to reflect on.

"Every adult in the room went away with something to think about from these talented young people. They are worthy winners of the Scottish Poetry Slam, and we look forward to hearing more from each of their flourishing creative voices.”

Deputy Head Teacher at Hillhead Primary School, Lois Lurinsky commented: “Our pupils and staff had a wonderful evening at the Creative Scotland Parliamentary Reception. We were overjoyed to win both the individual and group categories of the Scottish Poetry Slam last year and to be invited to such an exciting event was the icing on the cake!

"Working with ConFAB has provided our pupils with inspiration to develop their creative poetry skills and last night they were able to experience the thrill of performing for a live audience – an experience I am sure all involved will treasure.”

Now in its fifth year, the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam is a bi-annual competition, encouraging young people to embrace language through poetry and spoken word. The project invites young people from the whole of Scotland to take part in music, poetry and performance workshops leading up to Scottish Youth Poetry Slam.