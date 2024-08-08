Historic Glasgow landmark to appear in Netflix blockbuster starring Jacob Elordi
One of Glasgow’s most historic and famous buildings will appear on screen in a Netflix Frankenstein reboot.
Glasgow Cathedral is set to get the Hollywood treatment as the only medieval cathedral on the Scottish mainland to have survived the Protestant Reformation will feature as the backdrop for a Hollywood blockbuster.
The Cathedral remains one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations as it welcomes over 450,000 visitors a year and is instantly recognisable.
It is no stranger to being on the big screen as the Cathedral has also appeared in Outlander, The Batman and Outlaw King amongst other films and television shows.
As reported by The Herald, Glasgow Cathedral will be featured in Guillermo del Toro's reboot of Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein for Netflix. The cast which is set to appear in the new film includes Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer), Lars Mikkelsen, Christoph Waltz, David Bradley and Christian Convery. Taking to social media, Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro said: “Kim and I leave for London / Scotland tonight- we will shoot more location footage for ‘F’ until October or so…”
